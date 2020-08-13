Capricorn Hwy servo’s plans for major motel expansion

The proposal has been submitted by McKlaren Hill Pty Ltd, the owners of the property.

The proposal has been submitted by McKlaren Hill Pty Ltd, the owners of the property.

THE OWNERS of the BP service station at Duaringa have lodged an application to expand their operation and build a multi-unit motel.

The accommodation facility is to be located at 20 Theresa St and is of small scale, with 15 motel units in a single storey building.

The units will be of a studio style and each will have an ensuite.

Floor plans for the 15-room motel at Duaringa.

The subject site is undeveloped and is part of the existing service station and roadhouse site.

Duaringa is located 160km east of Emerald and 110km west of Rockhampton.

Theresa St is part of the Capricorn Hwy, which connects Rockhampton through to Barcaldine.

The construction is proposed to take place in two stages.

Elevation plans of the motel from various views.

The first stage will be 10 units and utility room for the laundry.

Units from 11 to 15 will be in the second stage.

Two units will have wheelchair access.

It is proposed that vehicle access to the motel will be via the existing driveway from Edward St, with internal access also available from the roadhouse.

The application notes the motel would cater for the tourism industry and will provide employment for locals.

The motel would be behind the current BP service station.

The application was submitted to Central Highlands Regional Council by Gideon Town Planning, on behalf of McKlaren Hill Pty Ltd.

An application fee of $7371 was requested by council.

It is estimated it could cost $1.2 million to build.

Council officers have asked for further information and are now assessing the application.

The company, registered to an address in Bundaberg, bought the site in 2017 for a reported $5.85 million.

