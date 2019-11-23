Capture a merry memory for free

SMILE: Santa's helpers Nikita Cocup and Courtney Green with Mr Claus at Harvey Norman.

A PARTICULAR festive fellow has arrived in Emerald for this year’s family photograph.

Santa Claus parked his sleigh at Harvey Norman and will stay until December 22 from 11am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

One of his helpers, Nikita Cocup, said it was a chance for families to start building a collection of memories.

“I think it’s great,” she said.

“A family came in last week worried it was missing 2018’s photos. All she needed was last year’s.”

A six by four inch photo is free, and various packs including larger prints, calendars, keyrings, and mugs are available.

Mr Claus said preparations for his night of deliveries were coming along nicely.

“So far it’s gone really, really well this year,” he said.

“The elves have been extra busy. There’s a lot of electronics.

“Back when they were making all the wood toys they mainly had carving tools. Now they’ve had to upskill.”

For Christmas, girls tend to ask for dolls and boys for remote-controlled cars, he said. Children visiting for photos had been mostly cooperative.

“So far the kids have been wonderful. Some are still scared.

“And Mrs Claus is very good this year. She’s been baking. Her speciality is apple pie.”

Mr Claus reminded families to leave out refreshments for his reindeers on Christmas Eve.

“The most important thing is to leave water and carrots out for the reindeer,” he said.

“When they come to Australia it’s really, really hot, so they go through a lot of water.”

Santa’s helpers had candy canes on hand to stem occasional waterworks, and Mr Claus had trouble sipping water through his beard but seemed to maintain a jolly posture.

Harvey Norman in Emerald is at 21 Ballard Street.