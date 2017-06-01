Capturing the beauty of CQ

AS THE saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words.

It takes skill, patience and practice to capture the essence of life in a photograph.

A skill you think would need to be honed over the passage of many years.

However, Emerald resident Satit Putarakkit has demonstrated that if you put your mind to it, you can make beauty appear before your eyes with some helpful people by your side and a passion for the art.

A chef by trade, Mr Putarakkit, his wife Linda and their children moved to the region from the Sunshine Coast in 2008 for work.

With a love of travel he's always had a camera by his side but it wasn't until he joined the Emerald Photography Club two years ago that he started to take even more interest in photography.

"Photography is a hobby I am very passionate about, I have never had professional training, I'm self-taught and learnt from club members within the Emerald Photography Club,” Mr Putarakkit said.

"The club has helped me a lot in terms of advice and developing more skills with workshops and social outings taking photographs.

"It has also helped me with photo submissions to get feedback from Photographic Society of Queensland with accredited judges.”

Looking through his photos, you'll notice Mr Putarakkit, gives everything a go.

Like the best in the business, he plays with different effects, subjects and landscapes.

The passionate photographer explained it was hard to narrow down the type of shot he enjoys capturing the most.

"My personal choice would be street photography, I also love landscape photography,” he said.

"I don't really limit myself to one type. In photography you have so many styles including portrait, studio, macro and many others and all have their own uniqueness.

"I believe you should try as many styles as you can then you will find what is best suited to you.”

RAILWAY LINE: Taken on the railway line at Emerald looking towards Blackwater. This eye-catching photo was awarded first place in the black and white category at the 2015 Emerald Show. Photo: Satit Putarakkit

Photography has led Mr Putarakkit to explore Central Queensland in search of the perfect shot.

"Most weekends I will be out around Emerald I will also go as far as the Gemfields, Clermont even Blackwater or Springsure,” he said.

"Taking pictures is a time for myself, I only focus on where to go, when and how I'm going to get the shot I want. Nothing really matters, only me and my camera.”

It's also a passion that has delivered Mr Putarakkit local awards.

"My first entry was in 2015 at the Emerald Show. I entered photos in black and white categories,” he said.

"My picture won first in this category and last year I also won first in the landscape category.”

BEACH OF 1770: Satit captured this shot during a family holiday at the town of 1770. He woke early to capture the sunrise and used a slow shutter speed to get silky smooth water. This photo was the winner in the landscape category in Emerald show 2016. Photo: Satit Putarakkit

But he doesn't want to stop there. The talented photographer hopes to one day turn his hobby into a career.

"My future goals with photography would be to become a photo journalist full-time or start a photography tour to south-east Asia, it's always been a dream of mine,” he said.

In terms of the technical side of photography, Mr Putarakkit's camera of choice is a Sony.

"At the moment I have in my bag a Sony A7 MKii with 70-200mm f4, Zeiss 35mm f2.8, Zeiss 25mm f2 Batis and Sony 28mm f2,” he said.

"My wish list for camera would be a Sony A9.”

Mr Putarakkit is the perfect spokeman for aspiring photographers and hopes by seeing his photos, others will be inspired to get out and take some snaps.

"I hope my work will inspire others to go out and take more pictures. It doesn't matter if your work is not as good, remember, you have to start somewhere and keep improving your skills,” he said.

"Keep clicking and enjoy the moment.”

Mr Putarakkit said the best advice for beginner photographers is to "always have your camera with you”.

"Don't get caught up in the technical stuff with camera settings,” he said.

"Go out and take pictures of anything that you like, could be landscape, astro, action or people. Invest in experience not gear.

"Buy books about subjects that interest you, learn how to improve your skills, learn how to post process images and strive to be a better photographer.”