Capturing the spirit

BECAUSE OF HER: Andrew Doyle is one of the indigenous artists involved in designing the jerseys for the NAIDOC All Stars Indigenous football game. Contributed

A GROUP of talented indigenous artists have come together to design the jerseys for the NAIDOC All Stars Indigenous football game.

Their artwork captures this year's theme for NAIDOC Week, "Because of her, we can!”.

Emerald local and employee at Central Queensland Indigenous Development Andrew Doyle said he wanted his design to represent all the strong aboriginal women in the community.

"There is a woman in the middle of the design, in one hand she is holding a baby and in the other she is holding a boomerang,” he said. "That represents that she has a loving and caring nature and she is also a strong warrior and head of the family.

"I drew inspiration for the design from the women in my life, my grandmother, nan, mother, aunties, wife and my four daughters, as well as all the other strong indigenous women in the community.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for my grandmother or mother and how strong they were,” he said. "I look forward to seeing it on the jersey.”

NAIDOC carnival organiser Jacqui Callanan said she was excited to see the designs on the jerseys.

"We have moved the ladies game to the main game to incorporate this year's theme,” she said.

"I think it's great they are getting women out there a little bit more and doing what they can, it's good for the NAIDOC community.

"The artists have done a great job this year with the indigenous jerseys.”

The Indigenous All Stars football game will be held at Blackwater Hendricks Oval next Saturday, July 21, at 4.30pm.