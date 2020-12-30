Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed
Weather

Car abandoned after skidding off Bruce Highway

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver has abandoned their car after driving over a flooded section of the Bruce Highway and skidding off the road.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash at Ilbilbie, 4km south of the United Service station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a crew arrived at the scene at 10.28am to find the car empty and left in floodwaters.

“It was off the side of the road into water,” she said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed

A Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were also called to the crash, but left soon after as there was no one to assess.

Police and fire crews made the scene safe.

The QFES spokeswoman said Isaac Regional Council had set up signs warning drivers to be aware of the water on the highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services attended a crash on the Bruce Highway, at Ilbilbie after a car was abandoned in flood waters after skidding off the road on Wednesday December 30. Picture: Contributed

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

bruce highway bruce highway crash ilbilbie ilbilbie crash mackay floods qas. queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services qfes road closures
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Drink drivers caught across CQ communities

        Premium Content BUSTED: Drink drivers caught across CQ communities

        Crime A truck driver and an electrician were among the few who drove drunk on Central Queensland roads.

        Science centre to join arts hub, boosting CQ tourism

        Premium Content Science centre to join arts hub, boosting CQ tourism

        Art & Theatre The move is expected to attract more tourism to the region.

        Repeat offender stole car from unsuspecting Good Samaritan

        Premium Content Repeat offender stole car from unsuspecting Good Samaritan

        News The stolen vehicle was later found destroyed by fire.

        Friendly pet to love into the new year

        Premium Content Friendly pet to love into the new year

        Pets & Animals Are you looking for a new furry friend to keep you company? Lucky could be your...