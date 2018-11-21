Menu
Login
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Breaking

Car and bus collide on busy regional road

Tobi Loftus
by
21st Nov 2018 3:59 PM

A CAR and bus have collided on a busy Highfields road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Highfields Rd and Polzin Rd just before 3.45pm.

"The only person on the bus was the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"There were two people in the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions with minor cuts and abrasions following the crash. One other patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

bus crash car crash highfields
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Clermont water 'undrinkable'

    Clermont water 'undrinkable'

    News Central Queensland town was hit with dirty drinking water flowing through taps.

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Burpees only just miss mark

    Burpees only just miss mark

    News Quinton Gill's hour of power falls short of world record.

    • 21st Nov 2018 4:30 PM
    Jobs are on the rise

    Jobs are on the rise

    News Deputy Prime Minister checks out the project development in CQ.

    Drug syndicate busted

    Drug syndicate busted

    Breaking Drug operation targeting Ice suppliers in The Gemfields wraps up.

    Local Partners