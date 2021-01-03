Menu
The car reported to have been stolen, along with a gun, from a Moura home. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

Car and gun reported stolen from CQ home

Timothy Cox
3rd Jan 2021 1:40 PM
A car and a gun were allegedly stolen from a home in Moura on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that the thefts occurred at 1.16am, but they have not yet found the vehicle.

The car in question is a blue Dodge Ram with the number plate H4N0.

It was seen at several places around Rockhampton, Woorabinda and Duaringa in the past 12 hours, as well as the United service station at Bouldercombe earlier today.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should phone Triple-0 to report it.

alleged theft queensland polise service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

