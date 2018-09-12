Car collides with cattle truck near Gatton
A WOMAN is recovering in the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the car she was driving collided with a cattle truck south east of Gatton earlier today.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene shortly before 10am.
The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.