PARAMEDICS attended the site of a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Clermont St (Gregory Hwy) and Opal St yesterday afternoon at 5.25pm.

One patient was initially entrapped in a vehicle but was later removed.

One patient was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport.

