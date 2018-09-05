Menu
Login
Bystanders at the scene of a reported car crash into a shopfront on Bell St just before 3pm on Wednesday.
Bystanders at the scene of a reported car crash into a shopfront on Bell St just before 3pm on Wednesday. Ashh Korinn - Facebook
News

Car crashes into Ipswich shop

Andrew Korner
by
5th Sep 2018 3:09 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a car running into a shop front in Bell St in Ipswich's CBD.

The incident was reported about 2.45pm.

Police say it is believed a man was driving the vehicle and that the collision was accidental.

Queensland Ambulance is also on scene and says initial investigations suggest there are no serious injuries.

bell st editors picks ipswich traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fur-friends forever

    Fur-friends forever

    News Support a previous Emerald vet nurse by bringing your fur-friends for a walk at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 PM
    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News BBQ and Beer Fest to celebrate all things meat and BBQ this weekend.

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners