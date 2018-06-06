Menu
Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Narre Warren on Wednesday morning.
Preschooler hit by car, fighting for life

6th Jun 2018 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM

A PRESCHOOL-AGED child is among several pedestrians who were hit by a car in Narre Warren, southeast of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning.

Two women and a young boy were hit near a primary school at Maramba Drive near Narre Warren North Road, not far from Westfield Fountain Gate, just before 9am.

Ambulance Victoria said the young boy is in a serious condition and is being assessed for injuries to his head and leg.

He was being treated at the scene by paramedics shortly before 10am and expected to be flown to the Royal Children's Hospital.

The other women, believed to be aged in their 30s and 50s respectively, were assessed at the scene. One was taken to nearby Dandenong Hospital for observation.

Victoria Police said a female driver stopped to render assistance at the scene and that she was the sole occupant of the car. It's not yet clear what caused the collision.

More to come.

