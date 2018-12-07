Menu
Login
News

CAR HITS TREE: Traffic affected on Pacific Highway

Alison Paterson
by
7th Dec 2018 7:19 AM

EMERGENCY services including two ambulance crews are on scene at a car crash on the Pacific Hwy at East Wardell this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the crash near the intersection of the Pacific Hwy and Walshs Lane south of Ballina at 7:45am today.

"We have two road ambulance units on scene where a single vehicle has crashed into a tree," he said.

"There appears to be one person in the vehicle."

The spokesman said the crash occurred on the northern on-ramp to the Pacific Hwy.

"Fire & Rescue are also on scene," he said.

Traffic is affected in both directions and drivers are asked to slow down and take extra care.

More to come.

car crash fire & rescue mva northern rivers crash nsw ambulance pacific hwy
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fairbairn wins best pie

    Fairbairn wins best pie

    News According to the experts, Emerald is officially the home to the best pie in the Central Highlands.

    Light up your house this season

    Light up your house this season

    News Central Highlands' Chrismas light competition has began.

    Healthify your festive season

    Healthify your festive season

    News Easy tips for a festive yet healthy Christmas break.

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Local players make it to NRL level.

    Local Partners