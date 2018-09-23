Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Car on roof, multiple patients after Cap Coast crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Sep 2018 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:22 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm: FIVE patients have been involved in a crash on Waterpark Rd this morning but none have serious injuries.

QAS arrived at the scene and assessed all patients who had minor injuries with the worst being a cut to the head.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been requested to stand down.

BREAKING: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to a multiple-vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast this morning with various patients.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a crash on Waterpark Rd around 11.45am where "one to three cars" have been involved in a crash.

One of the cars is reportedly on its roof around but all patients are out of the car.

The crash occurred around 5km from the Water Park Creek crossing.

All those involved are reportedly conscious and breathing.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and have confirmed nobody is trapped in the vehicles.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to assist.

