Car overturns into Bruce Highway ditch

Stuart Cumming
by
22nd Jul 2018 8:32 AM

POLICE are investigating after a car crashed into a ditch on the Bruce Highway on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the Beerwah scene, about 1km south of the Roys Road overpass, at 12.29am.

A police spokeswoman said the car had left the northbound lanes and crashed down an embankment.

She said officers went to a nearby service station to speak with potential witnesses.

The scene was cleared by 3am.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were not required and police were speaking with one person about what had happened.

