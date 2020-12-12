Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

Menu
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
12th Dec 2020 8:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

