Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
News

Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

by Sarah McPhee
24th Sep 2020 11:52 AM

A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

NSW Police are also at the crash site.

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

 

 

 

 

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..
The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..

More to come

Originally published as Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

More Stories

accident beach car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACQ’s Mackay-Whitsunday election wishlist revealed

        Premium Content RACQ’s Mackay-Whitsunday election wishlist revealed

        Motoring ‘We’ve lost too many lives on the state’s roads this year already.’

        CQ teen gunning for glory on home track

        Premium Content CQ teen gunning for glory on home track

        Motor Sports Levi Rogers to take on some of the country’s best at King of Capricorn in...

        IN COURT: 90+ people to face Moranbah court

        Premium Content IN COURT: 90+ people to face Moranbah court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office