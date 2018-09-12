Menu
The car sale scam you need to be aware of

12th Sep 2018 3:37 PM

POLICE are warning residents to be aware of a scam involving the sale of cars online.

Toowoomba police said the latest incident involved the the unknown person depositing a cheque into the victim's bank account through the use of an ATM. 

This cheque was cancelled overnight, before the funds had transferred into the victim's account. 

They had taken possession of the vehicle when the cheque was originally deposited.

On occasions, the person provided identification and completed the transfer or ownership forms.

Police say anyone selling any property should make sure is in their bank account before the ownership is changed and the property taken away.

If you have a scam that needs reporing, visit the Scamwatch website.

    Local Partners