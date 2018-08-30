Menu
SEVERE DAMAGE: A car smashed into a power pole on Gladstone Rd on Thursday afternoon.
SEVERE DAMAGE: A car smashed into a power pole on Gladstone Rd on Thursday afternoon. Allan Reinikka
News

Car slams into pole in 'high impact' Rocky crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Aug 2018 1:12 PM

2.30PM: A MAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a crash in Allenstown this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service could not give any details of his injuries, but he was transported in a stable condition.

1PM: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a Rockhampton crash where a car has slammed into a power pole.

Initial reports indicate one person has been involved in a "high impact” single car crash on Gladstone Rd around 12.50pm.

The single occupant of the small hatchback car reportedly crashed into a power pole in Allenstown.

There is severe damage to the bonnet of the car and the passenger-side front wheel.

Injuries are unknown at this stage.

