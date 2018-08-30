Car slams into pole in 'high impact' Rocky crash
2.30PM: A MAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a crash in Allenstown this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service could not give any details of his injuries, but he was transported in a stable condition.
1PM: PARAMEDICS are on scene at a Rockhampton crash where a car has slammed into a power pole.
Initial reports indicate one person has been involved in a "high impact” single car crash on Gladstone Rd around 12.50pm.
The single occupant of the small hatchback car reportedly crashed into a power pole in Allenstown.
There is severe damage to the bonnet of the car and the passenger-side front wheel.
Injuries are unknown at this stage.