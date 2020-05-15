DEVASTATED: Car smashes into century-old war memorial

The historic war memorial in Dorrigo has been destroyed after a car smashed into the iconic monument on Thursday night.

AN HISTORIC war memorial has been destroyed in northern NSW after a car ploughed into the sacred monument of a Anzac Digger in the centre of Dorrigo.

The iconic lone soldier made of white stone standing above the Cenotaph came to rest on the roof of the eastbound Ford Focus after the crash.

A male driver reportedly escaped the accident in shock with minor injuries around 7.30pm.

The airbags deployed inside the vehicle as the base of the soldier statue smashed the front windscreen.

The brown stone pillar base of the Cenotaph with the names of the district's World War I veterans carved into its side was completely destroyed by the force of the impact.

The monument located in the centre of a roundabout in the town's main street Hickory St, directly outside the Dorrigo Heritage Hotel, was completed and first erected in 1921.

The honour roll plaques with the names of the district's World War II veterans were later added in the 1940s.

The iconic war memorial in Dorrigo. Photo: Cathi Duck

Police were called to the scene and dealt with the driver, who was taken away for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The damaged statue of the soldier is being taken to the town's works depot tonight in the hope it can be repaired and remounted on a new memorial.

The historic pillar base has been badly chipped outraging Dorrigo residents.

Many locals have tonight inspected the scene devastated by the sight of the age-old monument in pieces on the roadway.

The war memorial has for generations faced east in memory of the Anzacs as the focal point of Dorrigo - the hometown of Victoria Cross recipient Corporal Mark Donaldson VC, who regularly has laid wreaths at the memorial during Anzac Day services.

The Dorrigo War Memorial pictured during an Anzac Day parade.