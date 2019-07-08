Car theft, Moranbah

STOLEN: Image of similar make/model/colour to car stolen from a Moranbah business.

A VEHICLE was stolen from a fenced business compound on Bacon Lane, corner of St Francis Dr, in Moranbah at about 7.50am yesterday.

The thief entered the fenced compound by climbing a barbed wire fence.

The thief found a white 2017 model Holden Colorado dual cab, registration number 996XSD, which was unlocked with the keys inside.

The thief drove the car around the holding yard before ramming the gates to leave.

The stolen vehicle has a white coloured metal tray back and yellow flashing tape on the sides.

As well as the registration plate, an identifying number is present on the sides of the vehicle - ORX498.

The image above shows a similar make/model/colour to the actual stolen car.

Anyone who has information about the location of the stolen car or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police continue to ask residents and business owners to avoid storing car keys in cars, whether the cars are secured or unsecured.

It is a temptation which is rarely avoided by a car thief.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901306196