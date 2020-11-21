Menu
Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore on 20/11/20
Crime

‘Car thief’ tries to flee into sea

by Patrick James
21st Nov 2020 5:26 PM
A man has been arrested after dumping a stolen car at Taperoo then attempting to get away from police by swimming out to sea

At around 2.35am on Saturday morning, police and MFS crews were called to a house on Karoola court after reports a Toyota Echo had been abandoned.

The car was found on fire on the Esplanade in the car park north of Strathfield Tce.

The Toyota Echo burnt at Semaphore. Picture: SA Police
Police began searching for the man who was seen running away from the car.

The man then allegedly ran towards the ocean and attempted to swim away.

Immediately, the police helicopter was called in, tracking the man in the water until he surrendered.

The 29-year-old Munno Para man was charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and arson.

He was refused bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

car thief crime

