Car thieves make off with powerful limited edition sedan

The limited edition Ford XR8 Sprint stolen from an Ooralea home between 9am and midday on Thursday, August 2. Contributed

AN OORALEA retiree has been left heartbroken after his limited edition Aussie sedan - his "pride and joy" - was stolen from his home.

An unknown number of car thieves had full rein of the Ford XR8 Sprint (registration SPR-354, number 354 of 750 sold), and were last seen hooning down Homebush Road on Thursday afternoon.

Armstrong Beach mother Ashleigh Cleary said her best mate's dad, David Schmidtke, 74, accidentally left the back door open at his Marlborough Street home while he left in a ute to run errands.

Mr Schmidtke returned to find the powerful V8 vehicle missing, along with two sets of car keys, but it seems nothing else was stolen.

It appeared the car had been damaged while it was being removed from the premises this morning, Mrs Cleary said.

"Between 9am and 12pm today, he went out to do his normal duties, as he does every Thursday."

"I believe he's left the back door open, someone has obviously realised he's not home, they've gone in the back door, they've stolen both sets of car keys.

"They've reversed out and have broken both mirrors. They're probably young."

The public was asked to keep an eye out for the prized scorched orange coloured sedan, which was purchased new last year.

"They're all pretty shattered. If it's destroyed, insurance won't cover the car. There's no more to be bought," Mrs Cleary said.

"It was his pride and joy, he barely even drove it in case something happened to it. It was probably the last big item he'll ever buy.

"It was last seen flying down Homebush Road, heading west."

Ms Cleary said she knows how her best friend's dad is feeling: she had a Toyota Prado stolen several years ago and the offender walked from court with a measly fine, while she was left picking up the pieces.

"Police were at the house (today), probably getting some sort of fingerprints," she said.

"But I know how it is, cops can't chase stolen cars."

Ms Cleary said it was unfortunate that even if the offenders are caught, they will likely face something of a slap on the wrist.

"It's not the police, it's the justice system. That's why people keep stealing cars," she said.

"The police try to do as much as they can and they get into court and go 'oh, you've been a naughty boy' and they get a fine."

A spokesman for Queensland Police confirmed there was an "open investigation" regarding the car theft and police officers would be on the lookout.