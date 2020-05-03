Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

More Stories

crash oakey crash queensland ambulance service toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        premium_icon EXPLORE: 10 things to do within 50km of home

        News List of things to do now people have been given the green light to leave the house.

        Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        premium_icon Businesses welcome back customers with open arms

        News Small business owners look forward to seeing smiling faces back in store as...

        Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        premium_icon Speedsters put pedal to metal during pandemic

        Crime Speed camera detection rates rise in the past five weeks, despite a reduction of...

        Mobile clinic brings lung checks to regional miners

        premium_icon Mobile clinic brings lung checks to regional miners

        News The health truck will provide services to assist with the early detection of mine...