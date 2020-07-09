Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Caravan crash along the Burnett Hwy in Binjour on July 8. Picture: Sam Turner
Caravan crash along the Burnett Hwy in Binjour on July 8. Picture: Sam Turner
News

CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

Sam Turner
Tristan Evert
8th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have escaped with only minor injuries after their car and caravan rolled along the Burnett Hwy.

The nightmare crash was attended by paramedics, fire crews and police just after 11.35am Wednesday, with reports both vehicles had rolled driving towards Binjour.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Emergency crews found the wreckage only 300m from the Binjour Bowls Club, with the caravan's contents strewn across the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and a woman in their 70s survived the crash, and were transported to Gayndah Hospital around 1pm in a stable condition.

Police had closed one lane of traffic while emergency crews were assessing the scene, with the Burnett Hwy opening just after 1pm.

binjour binjour crash burnett hwy crash caravan crash editors picks qas qfes qps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck driver busted with drugs on CQ highway

        premium_icon Truck driver busted with drugs on CQ highway

        News The Central Queensland man was intercepted by police on a popular highway.

        Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        premium_icon Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        Health BIG READ: Full details of facility revealed in exclusive documents

        How CQ residents embraced group of stranded backpackers

        premium_icon How CQ residents embraced group of stranded backpackers

        News They were welcomed by Central Highlands businesses who gave them a fair go.

        500 JOBS: Miner mulls over CQ metallurgical project

        premium_icon 500 JOBS: Miner mulls over CQ metallurgical project

        Business PLUS FULL LIST: Where the jobs could be if mine projects are fast-tracked