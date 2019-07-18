Caravan concert

BUSH BALLADS: Accomplished bush balladeer, country and folk artist Evan Platschinda is coming to Barcaldine and Emerald.

BUSH BALLADS: Accomplished bush balladeer, country and folk artist Evan Platschinda is coming to Barcaldine and Emerald. Contributed

FAMOUS for his outback bush ballads and country music, Evan Platschina is headed for a 10 night series of shows in the Barcaldine area.

Platschinda will first perform for locals and travellers alike at the Lara Wetlands Campground outside of Barcaldine.

The shows in the region form part of his solo tour through the outback of Queensland and New South Wales, which he undertook this same time last year.

"It's good most years because you'll find there's a lot of movement with the caravans this time of year, especially those down south getting away for the winter months,” Mr Platschinda said.

"In Blackall we probably only retain about 25% of what is in the night before when they move out next morning, but by the next afternoon the parks full up again.

"Which is really good from an entertainers point of view because you're getting a new audience all the time.”

Mr Platschinda has five CD's released which are played on all major country radio stations in the nation, and he plans to perfrom his famous Aussie bush ballads.

"I do and write a lot of Australian ballads, I've got a couple of CD's that just have all Australian ballads in them,” Mr Platschinda said.

"I've got another few CD's with a mixed bag of stuff with a more American influence on them like from Johnny Cash.

"So I do a lot of those songs because people are familiar with them.”

With shows in the Lara Wetlands campground, Platschinda is well prepared to accommodate for every traveller's tastes.

"In a caravan park you can't just do what you want to do running your on show,” Mr Platschinda said.

"I've been doing it for a long time and I have a good feel for the people and reading the audience.

"In a caravan park, you come to them and they could vary with a greater range of personal likes in music.

"They might like country, a bit of rock 'n' roll or the old time sing-a-long favourites which I do to involve the audience.”

Platschinda also has upcoming shows in the Emerald area.

For more information on Evan Platschina's show dates, head to his Facebook page.