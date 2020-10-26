Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Pomona. Picture: Clayton's Towing
Emergency services have rushed to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Pomona. Picture: Clayton's Towing
Breaking

Caravan crash causes Bruce Hwy delays

Ashley Carter
26th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 4WD towing a caravan which jackknifed on a Bruce Highway on-ramp blocked traffic on Monday morning as emergency services cleared the scene.

Crews were called to the rollover at Pomona just before 11.30am.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured and the crash scene had been cleared.

New tourism boss says 'Bula' to Sunshine Coast

17 of the best and brightest students at Coast schools

Queensland Traffic advised lanes were blocked and delays were expected. Drivers have been urged to proceed with caution in the area.

More Stories

bruce highway caravan rollover pomona
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics The Katter’s Australian Party will push for a referendum to split North Queensland into its own state within six months of a new parliament.

        NAMED: Full list of people fronting Emerald court

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of people fronting Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

        Premium Content Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

        Weather Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstorms are possible.

        ‘No junk mail': Lewd surprise on letterbox

        Premium Content ‘No junk mail': Lewd surprise on letterbox

        Offbeat A dildo bandit left one Mackay family in hysterics after placing an ominous looking...