Menu
Login
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are on route to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek.
QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are on route to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek.
News

Caravan 'flipped' and causes chaos on Bruce Highway

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jun 2018 1:05 PM | Updated: 2:25 PM

A CARAVAN is stuck in the median strip on on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek after a single vehicle rollover.

The crews were called at 12.50pm but all occupants of the vehicle have declined treatment. 

Queensland Police are on scene and said the caravan had flipped.

"There is no indication of any injuries but the caravan is stuck in the median strip.

A caravan has flipped on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum. Via Clayton's Towing.
A caravan has flipped on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum. Via Clayton's Towing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews assisted with the clean up along with Clayton's Towing. 

Lanes are cleared but delays are still expected. 

Social media has already come to life on the incident with reports that the rollover involves a caravan.

"Traffic is backing up both ways, approx 2kms north of Wild Horse Mountain. Police on scene," was posted.

ambulance bells creek bruce highway caravan caravan crash editors picks emergency police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    • 21st Jun 2018 3:36 PM
    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    • 21st Jun 2018 3:28 PM
    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    • 21st Jun 2018 3:22 PM
    Workshops help to innovate businesses

    Workshops help to innovate businesses

    News Keep up to date with changing technology and opportunities

    Local Partners