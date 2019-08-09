Menu
PLEASED: Better Healthcare Foundation chair Gail Godwin-Smith.
Cardiac service in Emerald

9th Aug 2019 7:00 AM

PATIENTS will no longer have to travel to Rockhampton or Townsville to get a potentially life-saving assessment.

The Heart of Emerald cardiac service will be launched at the Emerald GP Superclinic next week, which has included the purchase of cardiac stress testing and Holter monitoring equipment.

Better Healthcare Foundation chair Gail Godwin-Smith said this event was a celebration of the determination and generosity of the Central Highlands community.

"In late 2018, The Better Healthcare Foundation was established by Central Highlands Healthcare to raise funds for local and significant projects with a direct health benefit to Central Highlands people,” she said.

"A key advantage of having a local charity is that the CHH board decided there would not be any administrative fees taken from funds donated to or raised by the foundation.”

CEO Michael Bishop said two doctors and two nurses had received extra training to start the service and travelled to Brisbane to work with Genesis Care.

