Careful watch on pets in extreme heat

PET CARE: Be aware of heat stroke this season as the months get warmer. Kevin Farmer

VETS are urging pet owners to take extra care this season as the region is experiencing temperatures in the high 30s already.

Maraboon Veterinary Surgery's Dr Angela Sutherland said it was important that pet owners knew what to do if heat stroke occurred.

"Heat stroke is a case that requires immediate veterinary treatment,” she said. "Situations that can lead to this are pets being confined on concrete or asphalt surfaces, leaving pets in hot cars for any small amount of time and vigorous exercise on hot and humid days.

"The signs are excessive panting, drooling and salivating, restlessness, bright red gums or tongue and breathing distress.

"To avoid heatstroke, always make sure your pet has access to shade and fresh water, keep your pet indoors on hot days and never leave your pet in car.

"All pets are predisposed to heatstroke but pets with shorter airways and pushed in noses, such as pugs, bulldogs and Persian cats, are extremely prone,” she said.

Dr Sutherland urges pet owners to follow these simple tips in order to keep their animals healthy and safe.