A Rockhampton woman who allegedly fell victim to a fatal domestic violence attack has been remembered as a devoted mum and nurse with a ‘contagious smile’.
Crime

‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

by Chris Clarke
24th Jun 2020 6:22 PM
ALLEGED murder victim Karen Gilliland poured her heart and soul into her children, loved ones say.

The 42-year-old nurse was the devoted mother of three children before she allegedly fell victim to a domestic violence attack on Tuesday night.

She died in a Rockhampton home after being stabbed multiple times.

"Karen was one of the most caring and welcoming souls I've ever met," friend Tricia Whitlock told The Courier-Mail.

Rockhampton mother Karen Gilliland died in Rockhampton on Tuesday night. Picture: Supplied
Rockhampton mother Karen Gilliland died in Rockhampton on Tuesday night. Picture: Supplied

"Her high morals and careful perception of life and the world was something she took absolute pride in instilling in her children.

"Her contagious smile will be forever missed but always remembered."

Ms Whitlock said she met Ms Gilliland almost six years ago.

Ms Whitlock said that her own son has autism and Ms Gilliland always encouraged her children to be inclusive to him.

"Karen encouraged her son to include mine and all of his uniqueness and they have been best friends ever since that is the type of person Karen is and what she's all about," Ms Whitlock said.

Ms Gilliland was a nurse at Rockhampton Hospital.

News of her death came as a shock to many, and loved ones declined to speak about Ms Gilliland's separation from her estranged husband Nigel Gilliland, citing that it was too raw.

The pair were living in separate houses, police confirmed.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

