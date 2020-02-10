Carjacker who posed with gun jailed over terrifying attack

Daniel Christopher Schmidt was sentenced to four years’ jail over the road attack. Picture: Facebook

A DRIVER was lucky to survive after he was rammed off a road and into a tree, causing him to be flung into his windscreen - all while trying to stop a thief stealing his 4WD.

Carjacker Daniel Christopher Schmidt, 31, appeared in Brisbane District Court on Monday where details of the terrifying road attack were aired.

The court heard that the Toowoomba forklift driver and an 18-year-old woman stole a man's LandCruiser, which had a rifle inside it, from his Morningside property in October 2018.

As Schmidt drove off in the stolen 4WD, the vehicle's owner, who was driving home in another car, spotted the pair mid-heist and followed them.

Schmidt then turned the LandCruiser around and, in a hair-raising game of chicken, drove at the car owner who had got out of his car in a bid to stop the carjacking.

He was forced to jump out of the way when Schmidt swerved at him, the court was told.

When the man got back into his car, Schmidt then chased him down, ramming the back of his vehicle, pointing the gun at him and forcing him off the road into an ironbark tree at 80km/h.

"He didn't have a seatbelt on at the time … and the impact lifted his body in the air causing him to shoot forward into windscreen which smashed," Judge Deborah Richards said.

"He then got out of car and saw you driving coming back towards him yet again, so he hid in the bushes. Thankfully a neighbour arrived and he got into her car."

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and Schmidt, who was on bail and driving unlicensed, was caught by police four days later in NSW.

At court on Monday Schmidt pleaded guilty to 40 charges including dangerous operation of vehicle, threatening violence and wilful damage.

In separate incidents, he had also been caught stealing copper piping from a Toowoomba business and on another occasion was busted with a taser, stolen credit cards and drugs.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia told the court the father of three had no memory of the road attack and had been trying to address his drug addiction.

Mr Bonasia said the "catalyst" for the offending was that Schmidt, who had been in jail for other offences, had been unable to go to his father's funeral.

"Nine days after his dad's funeral he was released (from jail)," Mr Bonasia said.

"He got out at and simply hit the drugs hard."

Judge Richards was not impressed with Schmidt's criminal history and said the attack was "absolutely unprovoked and persistent".

"Luckily he wasn't particularly badly injured, but that's really just good luck," she said.

"He could have been very seriously injured and you could be facing completely different charges."

Schmidt recently posed for a photo, holding a gun to his face. It is not known if the pistol is real or fake.

Schmidt was sentenced to four years' jail and, after 15 months' in jail, will be eligible for parole in April.

His co-offender was sentenced in Brisbane Magistrates Court last year to 12 months probation for her role in the attack.- NewsRegional