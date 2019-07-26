Carnarvon tops the list

BLOWN AWAY: Lisa Marshall and Luke Edwards trekked the Carnarvon Great Walk as part of the National Trust's Q10 Challenge.

WHILE their plan to trek the Carnarvon Great Walk didn't go to plan, two experienced hikers were so impressed by its grandeur that they have rated it the number one walk in Queensland.

National Trust national partnerships manager Luke Edwards and Trek Coach owner Lisa Marshall have been tackling Queensland's 10 Great Walks this month as part of the National Trust's Q10 Challenge.

Having completed Fraser Island's K'gari Great Walk the same day, Mr Edwards said the Carnarvon Great Walk was sitting at number one on his list of walks at the moment.

"We did have a little (car-related) issue coming into Carnarvon which did push us back on time,” he said.

Ms Marshall said she and Mr Edwards were "blown away” by the Carnarvon Great Walk.

"The trails and just the way it's marked so well for walkers, taking you into all these little diversions, to these scenic little coves and the Moss Garden - and we loved the Amphitheatre.

"We climbed up there in the afternoon and just spent a while enjoying the amazing magnitude of the cliffs. I'd never been there before and everyone had said that Carnarvon was going to be amazing, but I was really impressed.”

Takarakka Bush Resort tour guide Christine Guy said while the Great Walk was designed for experienced walkers, visitors could tackle smaller walks, including one of the "iconic big four highlights” - the Art Gallery, Wards Canyon, the Amphitheatre and the Moss Gardens.

"Everybody raves about them (the big four). They just love it,” Ms Guy said.

"It's a really great experience in a beautiful national park that's just a little bit different to some of the coastal walks that you might experience.

"There's an amazing Aboriginal history and the sandstone cliffs and the gorge are quite unique. It's somewhere that's definitely worth a visit.”

Ms Guy said it was great to have Carnarvon Great Walk acknowledged by Mr Edwards and Ms Marshall.

"It's a beautiful experience - the area, the sandstone, the cliffs, the whole Carnarvon Range is beautiful. It's stunning and it's a great opportunity to do an amazing walk in Queensland.”