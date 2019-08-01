Carnival a chance to gain real experience

IT WILL be a clash on the soccer fields this weekend when teams from across Central Queensland compete for the Barraclough Shield.

On Sunday, Emerald Eagles Football Club will go head to head with the likes of Blackwater, Dysart and Clermont in a bid to take home the shield.

Emerald Eagles Football Club secretary Rebecca Offord said the shield was the club's biggest carnival of the year.

"It's all about bringing the kids together and having a really good, diverse carnival,” Offord said.

"We run from under-6 to the Youth age group, so we have probably about 500 kids at the carnival on Sunday.

"For the younger groups it is just a fun carnival but for the U10, 11s and the Youth team we do have a points system, so whatever club ends up with the most points on the day wins the Barraclough Shield.”

Offord said Emerald had won the shield "quite a few times” through the years but Clinton had been the recent winner. However, she was confident Emerald had a good chance this year.

"We always give that extra 10 per cent when we're playing because we're at home,” she said.

"This is a good opportunity to play someone outside of our club and see what we're made of and get a bit more experience playing other players than the players we usually get.”

The Barraclough Shield carnival will run from 8.30am until about 2pm at Morton Park, Emerald. Coffee and hot food will be available.