Carols set to be spectacular

BREATHTAKING: Carols Spectacular at Calvary Emerald has fun planned for the whole family.

CALVARY Christian Church Emerald is hard at work preparing for the most anticipated carols event of the year, Carols Spectacular.

Carols Spectacular is a free community event tonight at the Calvary Christian Church Emerald, 11 Gladstone St.

The carols begin at 6pm with breathtaking performances from local artists, including members of the Calvary Christian Church. Santa will also pay a visit.

At 7.15pm the carols will end. Out on the oval, however, outside the Calvary Christian Church building, a food festival and kids' carnival will swing into action.

Popular local vendors at the food festival include Mr Chippy, Mr Whippy, Chinese, Thai, Cake Mania, Decadent Delights and Go Raw.

The kids' carnival will then feature jumping castles, mega slides and face painting.

Calvary Christian Church pastor Chris Yelland said this was the second year the Carols Spectacular had been held.

He had been looking forward to it since the moment the last one finished.

"It was so enjoyable last year, the whole team has been looking forward to it all year long,” he said.

"We had hundreds of people turn up to the Carols Spectacular last year and it was well received.

"It is going to be a fun night, so come out with your families, sing all of your favourite songs and then have a great meal afterwards.

"The kids' carnival is there to keep the kids entertained while mum and dad can mingle and have some dinner.”

Pastor Yelland believes the church should have the loudest voice during this time of the year.

"Jesus is the centre of it all and the reason we have the holiday, so we thought, why not put on a display for the community and bless them with a great event that will share that message,” he said.

He believes the Carols Spectacular is something that is going to continue to grow in years to come.

"We presume this will be the last year we will be able to hold the event inside our building, as we had 100 people turn up last year and are expecting it to grow this year, so it is onwards and upwards,” he said.