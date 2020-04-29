Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drug driving test.
Drug driving test.
Crime

Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING caught drug driving was a "wake-up call" for a 33-year-old carpenter, a court has heard.

Brett Ross Halter, 33, entered a guilty plea to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Halter was ­intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 11.55am on February 28 when he tested positive for drug ­driving.

Halter told police he had smoked a joint several days earlier, however the test showed presence of meth.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said this was a one-off incident for her client, who had spent time around "the wrong people".

"This offence has been a large wake-up call for him," Ms Hight said.

Halter was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone drug driver queensland crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners

        premium_icon Unusual kids’ art competition reveals prize winners

        Family Fun Kids stuck at home tapped into a rich vein of creativity, as winners of an usual competition are declared

        Cold snap could freeze weekend plans

        premium_icon Cold snap could freeze weekend plans

        Weather Just as coronavirus restrictions are set to ease Mother Nature brings her own...

        Blackwater boy enshrines memory of police officers

        premium_icon Blackwater boy enshrines memory of police officers

        News Jayden Deem put together a memorial in his front yard to show his respect for the...

        Traffic delays expected on Isaac road

        premium_icon Traffic delays expected on Isaac road

        Rural Traffic delays expected as the Department of Transport and Main Roads announces...