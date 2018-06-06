Carrie Fisher’s regret over Harrison Ford fling

SHORTLY before her untimely death in December 2016, Carrie Fisher boasted of her brief on-set affair with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford.

Fisher's brother, Todd, revealed in his new book, My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie, that Carrie rued the day she revealed the three-month fling, which she detailed in her own 2016 autobiography, The Princess Diarist.

In the book, Todd, 60, says that his and Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, didn't know about Carrie's trysts with Ford when she was a single 19-year-old and he was a married 33-year-old father of two.

Todd claims that Reynolds strongly disapproved of both the affair and of Carrie's decision to make it public, leading Carrie to eventually tell Reynolds, "You're right. I shouldn't have told that story."

Leia (Carrie Fisher) & Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Shortly before The Princess Diarist hit shelves, Carrie admitted to People, "It was so intense - it was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Carrie lamented that at the time, she was inexperienced and a "bad kisser," but that Ford, now 75, wasn't the best in bed, either - and that many of their hook-ups were the result of a few drinks and joints.

Ford never directly addressed Carrie's revelation, but admitted he was warned in advance "to a degree" about the salacious details in Carrie's memoir and that hearing about the affair after more than 30 years had passed felt "strange."

Ford later honoured Carrie at Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

Carrie died in December 2016 of cardiac arrest. Reynolds passed away just a day later. Todd explained of Reynolds' passing, "The common theory about Mum's passing was that, after losing Carrie, Debbie Reynolds died of a broken heart. Take it from the son who was there, who knew her better than anyone else on earth - that's simply not true. Debbie Reynolds willed herself right off this planet to personally see to it that Carrie would never be alone."

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission.