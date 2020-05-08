Carrie’s ‘bittersweet’ parenting moment

Carrie Bickmore is hoping for a do-over.

Speaking to news.com.au today, The Project host revealed her 18-month-old daughter Adelaide took her first steps this week, but in what she described as a "bittersweet" twist, it happened while she was at work.

Now, Carrie said she's "pretending it hasn't happened yet" in the hopes little Addie will show off her new motor skills on Mother's Day on Sunday.

"I feel like I've already got my Mother's Day present," the Channel 10 star told news.com.au's Andrew Bucklow in a Facebook live chat today.

"Yesterday my daughter Addie walked for the first time. Given she's nearly 18 months old and I was starting to worry that it was never going to happen, it is the best present ever," she explained.

Carrie Bickmore spoke to news.com.au’s Andrew Bucklow today. Picture: Facebook.

"I wasn't there, I was at work which is bittersweet, and she hasn't done it again since which is very annoying because other than the few days I'm at work, I'm at home the whole time!"

She went on to say she hope her daughter is just holding out until Sunday for a Mother's Day special.

"I'm hoping she'll give it another whirl just so I can see it."

For now - given the first time wasn't caught on camera - she's just going to "pretend it hasn't happened".

"When it happens I'll be like "OMG I was there when she learnt to walk," the media personality joked.

Busy mum Carrie Bickmore is looking forward to Mother’s Day this weekend. Picture: Channel 10.

On a recent episode of The Project, Carrie shared she's making good on her self-isolation goal.

As she and her co-hosts discussed the free time at home we all find ourselves with as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Bickmore had confessed that she'd like to use the time to brush up on her piano playing skills. The song she wanted to learn: Coldplay's 2002 classic Clocks, with its instantly recognisable piano riff.

The mum of 12-year-old Ollie, five-year-old Evie and 18-month-old Addie shared her progress with fans, as her youngest tried to get in on the action:

Carrie's been keeping fans updated on how she and her family have adjusted to this new normal - including how she's coping without regular access to a hairdresser. "S**t's about to get real," she captioned one close-up photo of her grey roots.

Last month on The Project, Bickmore expressed her frustrations about "contradictory" government advice on social distancing measures.

"Nobody has navigated this world and we don't know what we are doing and we want to be socially responsible," she said.

"Be clear, lead us and tell us what you want us doing, and we will follow suit but leaving it up to us to guess is really hard."

Originally published as Carrie's 'bittersweet' parenting moment