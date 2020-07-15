Menu
Road Trauma Training
News

Cars collide with roaming cow on Peak Downs Highway

Tara Miko
15th Jul 2020 7:38 AM
A COLLISION with a cow on the Peak Downs Highway has left a teenager with leg and spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Nebo just after 7pm Tuesday with reports two cars had struck a cow.

One of the vehicles rolled as a result of the collision, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene before taking a man in his late teens to Mackay Base Hospital.

He suffered possible leg and spinal injuries, and was transported in a stable condition.

nebo peak downs highway peak downs highway crash
