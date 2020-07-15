Cars collide with roaming cow on Peak Downs Highway

A COLLISION with a cow on the Peak Downs Highway has left a teenager with leg and spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Nebo just after 7pm Tuesday with reports two cars had struck a cow.

One of the vehicles rolled as a result of the collision, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene before taking a man in his late teens to Mackay Base Hospital.

He suffered possible leg and spinal injuries, and was transported in a stable condition.