Cars stolen, set alight

BLACKWATER police have made an arrest following a string of property offences alleged to have occurred on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday detectives arrested a 16-year-old male in relation to the offences over the weekend.

About 4.20am Sunday, Blackwater police were advised of a vehicle fire at the rear of the PCYC on Yeates Ave.

Investigations indicate the vehicle had been stolen from a carpark on Curragh Mine Access Rd between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

A short time later police were advised that another vehicle was on fire near the Quarry on Blackwater Cooroorah Rd.

While proceeding to the second vehicle fire, police saw a Toyota LandCruiser travelling inbound towards Blackwater township.

When officers tried to intercept the vehicle it evaded them on Littlefield St. About 15 minutes later the LandCruiser crashed into the yard of a home in Wattle St.

Preliminary information suggests two people fled the stolen vehicle on foot and were last seen running south along Wattle St.

The juvenile was charged with multiple serious offences in relation to these incidents.

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith said further investigations were being conducted in relation to these matters.

"Investigations indicate that we have a very small number of suspects who are actively targeting insecure vehicles,” he said.

"Suspects are then using vehicles where keys are found either inside the vehicle or close by for transport to commit other serious offences.

"Whilst nobody has the right to enter a vehicle whether it be locked or unlocked, the fact that people leave keys inside vehicles is providing easy access to offenders. Many of these offences would have been prevented if keys were not left in vehicles and the vehicle was secure.

"Blackwater police have been working closely with management of mining camps and have provided crime prevention notices in relation to vehicle security. Police have also been conducting foot patrols of mining camps in attempts to locate suspects and to prevent offences by ensuring vehicles are secure.”

If you have information in relation to these offences phone Policelink 131444 or Crime Stoppers 1800333000.