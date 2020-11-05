Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 45-year-old man has been charged over his alleged repeated attempts to fraudulently obtain funds from the Back to Work program.
A 45-year-old man has been charged over his alleged repeated attempts to fraudulently obtain funds from the Back to Work program.
Crime

Cash seized in $1.2m grant fraud sting

by Nathan Edwards
5th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related offences and a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government's Back to Work program.

Specialised Detectives arrested the man yesterday following the execution of a search warrant at his unit in Fortitude Valley.

The search resulted in a large amount of cash, electronic items such as mobile phones, laptop computers and portable hard drives, a large quantity of financial documents in various company names and bank cards being found.

Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related charges a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government’s “Back to Work” program.
Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related charges a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government’s “Back to Work” program.

It's alleged the man submitted a number of fraudulent applications over a two-year period to the state governments "Back to Work" Grants, with the goal of claiming a total of $1.2 Million dollars.

While a number of these applications were successful, it's reported the man was only able to obtain just over $120,000.

The 45-year-old Brisbane man was charged with one count of fraud, attempted fraud, money laundering, possess tainted property and possess dangerous drug and two counts of dealing with identification information. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Cash seized in $1.2m grant fraud sting

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Premium Content ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Local Faces ‘He loved a hot cup of tea in the morning, he loved a beer, he loved a pie, he loved the footy, he loved travel, he loved to dance, he loved animals and they loved...

        ‘It wasn’t perfect’: Larson’s Origin review

        Premium Content ‘It wasn’t perfect’: Larson’s Origin review

        Rugby League The ‘Prince of Miriam Vale’ offered his thoughts on Game one of State of Origin.

        Porn-addicted miner busted with child abuse material

        Premium Content Porn-addicted miner busted with child abuse material

        Crime An addiction to porn progressed into collecting more than 1200 child exploitation...

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription