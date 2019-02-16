Cass’s fresh stab at Karl Stefanovic

Cassandra Thorburn has taken a fresh swipe at ex Karl Stefanovic, revealing she was never “Mrs Stefanovic”. Picture: Diimex

Cassandra Thorburn has made the ultimate statement about her 21-year marriage to former husband Karl Stefanovic - stating she was never a "Mrs Stefanovic".

The ex-wife of the former Today host appeared to take a stab Karl and his new wife Jasmine Yarbrough by stating she was much more than just the TV presenter's wife.

"I was never a Mrs Stefanovic. I have always been Cass Thorburn," she told Confidential, explaining that despite their divorce in September 2016, people still think of her as the former Mrs Stefanovic.

The comments appeared to be a far from subtle swipe at Karl and his new wife, who revealed she would be sticking to tradition and taking Karl's name following their lavish nuptials in December 2018.

Cassandra Thorburn has taken a fresh swipe at ex Karl Stefanovic, revealing she was never “Mrs Stefanovic”. Picture: Channel 10

Cassandra, 47, is set to make her debut on Channel 10's new-look Dancing With The Stars on Monday night, where she said she's prepared for the inevitable questions surrounding her place as a 'celebrity' on the show.

During her lengthy marriage to Karl, she notoriously "stayed in the background" while her husband fronted a national breakfast show, which at the hight of its success catapulted him to fame.

Meanwhile she remained at home, "dutifully" raising their three kids - Jackson, Ava and River.

But following their bitter breakup, it seems Cassandra is ready to reclaim her identity.

"It is a fresh start to a new year and a great outlook. What I can control is this situation now. I can control being able to present myself as me. It was the right decision for me, 2019 is a

new year," she told the publication.

"Things have changed for me but I've never really not liked who I am."

Her comments appear to mark a new chapter for the mum-of-three, who has launched several blistering attacks at her ex since their shock spilt almost three years ago.

In December last year it was reported she'd branded her ex "fake" and claiming he had "a lot to hide" by New Idea.

Karl Stefanovic and Cassandra Thorburn were married for 21 years before their bitter break up in 2016. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

She also famously declared Karl "dead" to her in 2017, after he moved on with shoe designer Jasmine just five months after their relationship ended.

But while Cassandra's about to enjoy a moment of her own fame after years of living in Karl's shadow - his professional future has never looked so uncertain.

Karl lost his job with the Today Show in December after a tumultuous year where viewers turned away in droves following his messy split and his subsequent Mexican wedding to shoe designer Jasmine, 34.

As Karl plots his next TV move, he's reportedly not too chuffed his ex-wife is about to get a whole lot more media exposure.

Cassandra doesn't seem too bothered about the shift in their social positions, telling Confidential she's excited for Australia to get to know the "real" her as she struts her stuff alongside her dance partner Marco De Angelis.

She also stated that any money she makes from appearing on the reality show will be donated to Palliative Care Australia in her father's honour, following his death last year.