Semi-trailer road train truck carrying cattle driving on a dusty road. Generic image
Cattle injured in Clermont truck rollover shot on scene

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 9:45 AM
UPDATE: 2.30PM: Up to 11 cattle have been humanely destroyed after a trailer carrying cattle rolled in Clermont.

The Daily Mercury understands a nearby farmer helped euthanase the animals after they were injured in the trailer crash on Clermont Alpha Rd near Sandy Creek about 8.15am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver was not injured and the road had since been cleared.

INITIAL 9.45AM: A trailer carrying cattle has reportedly rolled in Clermont, with some animals believed to injured.

Emergency services were called to Clermont Alpha Rd near Sandy Creek about 8.15am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they received a call from the driver reporting his trailer carrying 40 head of cattle had flipped.

She said police were still en route to the scene.

The number of injured cattle has not been confirmed.

Traffic delays are expected in the area with heavy vehicle recovery crews en route.

More to come.

