Menu
Login
News

Cattle killed, injured in cattle truck rollover

Anton Rose
by
10th Mar 2019 2:19 PM

POLICE are diverting traffic on the Warrego Highway after a cattle train rolled in Muckadilla, north of Roma, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer that was carrying the cattle had rolled about 12.20pm, killing and injuring a number of animals, but the prime mover itself remained upright.

The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked and police are managing traffic at the scene.

Two fire crews are also assisting, cutting free the cattle from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

maranoa region muckadilla roma warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Helping women dress confidently for all occasions

    Helping women dress confidently for all occasions

    News New dress hire company celebrates first month in business.

    Kids take on names of past

    Kids take on names of past

    News Local man honours ancestors, country and culture.

    A week of uni firsts

    A week of uni firsts

    News CQU's new leader visits Emerald.

    Banking returns to Springsure in 2019

    Banking returns to Springsure in 2019

    News Chief executive says bank is important for customers.