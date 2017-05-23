Cattle market's optimistic picture painted

AN optimistic picture has been painted for Clermont's cattle market with one agent adamant demand for beef to increase.

Isaac Regional Council's cattle saleyards staged a solid May Store and Prime Sale in Clermont.

Clermont combined agents sold 410 head of cattle, mainly from Aramac and Nebo, on Wednesday, May 10.

Isaac Regional Councillor Dale Appleton said Wayne Smith from family-run business Rosedale sold five cows and five calves at the sale, describing it as a record result.

"It's amazing to see our local producers get good prices like this,” Cr Appleton said.

"Cattle producers in the Isaac region contribute $212 million a year to the beef industry, with agriculture the largest number of registered businesses in the district.”

With all producers happy with the results, Hoch and Wilkinson partner Jake Passfield said it was a solid sale with good quality steers in particular in demand.

The current market trends are looking quite positive with some good quality lines of young weaner sold to high demand.

"There is a slight softening in the overall market due to supply and demand,” Mr Passfield said.

"Seems to be a fair supply of cattle on the market at present but as that lessens, demand should increase.”