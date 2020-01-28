Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a cattle truck rollover south of Biloela on Tuesday.
The scene of a cattle truck rollover south of Biloela on Tuesday. Aaron Goodwin
News

Cattle on road after truck rollover

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.05PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a young boy after a truck rollover near Biloela this afternoon. 

Reports suggest the boy, 9, and an adult were travelling together in the cattle truck when it rolled on its side on the Burnett Highway. 

No serious injuries have been reported however cattle have been injured and have spilled onto the road. 

Parts of the highway are closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene. 

1.45PM: EMERGENCY services crews are responding to a report of a cattle truck rollover near Biloela.

The accident is about 40km south of the town on the Burnett Highway.

There are reports of cattle on the road.

Initial reports suggest the driver and a child were in the truck and both were shaken up but not injured.

More to come.

biloela cattle truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 40+ people to front Emerald Magistrates court

        premium_icon COURT: 40+ people to front Emerald Magistrates court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking Mining giant BMA charged over death of Alllan Houston at Saraji mine

        Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after car crash out west

        News Lanes were blocked for more than an hour after crash.

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Miner struck in head following mining roof collapse