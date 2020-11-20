Cattle sales at CQLX continue to break records

Morgan Harris from TopX Gracemere with a pen of cattle from earlier this year.

SALE averages increased at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where steers under 300kg had a mean of 445c/kg.

Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere, said it was a promising market trend, which was following on from weeks of record-breaking sales at CQLX.

“Having a higher average throughout the sale is what we all really want,” Mr Harris said.

“This week was a strong auction across the board, which was driven from the excellent yarding presented.”

More than 3510 head were processed, with the lion’s share made up of 1733 steers.

Plenty of local stock was on offer, including lines from Collinsville, Nebo, Sarina and Clermont.

A particular highlight was 280 No. 9 feeder steers, supplied by Lestree Downs, which reached 406c/kg, weighing 374kg to return $1519/head.

“Drawn from Clermont, this was a great run of Brahman cattle,” Mr Harris said.

E and K Adams, Dalma, also had a great result for their Droughtmaster feeder steers, which sold for 422c/kg, and weighed 390kg to return $1648/head.

Weaners were once again in hot demand and pens under 200kg peaked at 560.2c/kg.

In the 201-300kg weight range, Lucas Cattle Company, Mornish, earned 498c/kg or $1287/head for a run of Droughtmaster steers.

Heifers neared CQLX record breaking territory, with a peak of 485c/kg, while a line of Brangus averaging 341kg, reached 420c/kg to receive $1433/head for vendors AL and DI Richter.

Mr Harris said AL and DI Richter also had a remarkable result for their premium “top of the range” Brangus cows and calves made $2600/unit.

With only three CQLX Prime Cattle Sales left to go in 2020, Mr Harris was confident the peak market trends would hold firm.

“The quality presented this week was reflected in the prices, I can see the market holding strong right up to the holiday break this year,” Mr Harris said.