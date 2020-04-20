Cattle sales go ahead amid coronavirus pandemic

THE Central Highlands livestock industry has adapted to restrict the number of people who can gather in saleyards with ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Sales have continued as scheduled at the Emerald Saleyards, although restrictions have been implemented to abide by social distancing requirements.

Maguires Real Estate and Livestock agent Tim Maguire said the group of agents part of Emerald Livestock Selling Association have adopted the national approach to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Non-essential persons are not permitted to attend sales to allow the facility to remain compliant with social distancing requirements and guidelines,” he said.

“All essential persons are required to sign the register prior to entry and provide a declaration relating to their recent health and travel activities.”

Mr Maguire said anyone entering the Emerald facility would also be required to undertake temperature checks to ensure sales continued.

“The livestock industry is a major part of the food supply chain and the sales allow producers to maintain livestock turn-off and their business operations,” he said.

About 1700 head of cattle was sold at the April 16 sale, which Mr Maguire said was normal considering the facility “puts through an average of about 2000 head a week”.

He said the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t impacted the market, although prices had steadied following rain events earlier this year.

“The market has levelled now after the rain events around February, which did produce some sound demand on the back of short supply of numbers, as producers were able to withhold numbers in light of receiving better seasonal conditions,” Mr Maguire said.

While many auctions have moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not something Emerald Saleyards offers.

However, Mr Maguire said it would be something the group would consider, depending how long restrictions were in place.

The next Prime and Store cattle sale is on Thursday, April 23 at the Emerald Saleyards.