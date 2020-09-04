Menu
Two thousand head of cattle will travel along the Gregory Highway from Clermont through to Rolleston from September 10.
Rural

Cattle to take over busy CQ highway for months

Kristen Booth
4th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
TWO thousand head of cattle will hit the highway next week as they being their journey through the Central Highlands’ primary stock route.

Drovers plan to walk the mob along the Gregory Highway from Clermont through to Rolleston, starting on September 10.

They are expected to be travelling that route for a few months.

Central Highlands Regional Council encourages motorists to be patient and vigilant when encountering the herd and residents should ensure their pets are under effective control.

Under Queensland legislation, travelling livestock have right of way and may hold up traffic for 15 minutes at a time.

Warning signs will be put in place to advise oncoming traffic of the cattle’s location and drivers are encouraged to reduce speed.

Stock routes are owned by the State Government and managed by the Central Highlands Regional Council.

cattle droving central highlands regional council clermont gregory highway rolleston stock routes
Central Queensland News

