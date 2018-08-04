Menu
Login
Breaking

Caution urged as four fires burn

Christian Berechree
by
4th Aug 2018 12:26 PM

MOTORISTS and residents are urged to take care as four fires burn in and around the South Burnett.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew responded to a vegetation fire at Brights Rd and Rural Rd, East Nanango around noon today.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Caution is also advised for motorists travelling around the region, with a vegetation fire currently burning at 301 A Flat Rd, Wrattens Forest, about an hour from Cherbourg, which has been burning since about 11.30am yesterday.

A fire crew is also headed to Kilcoy Murgon Rd, Jimna, about an hour from Blackbutt, where a vegetation fire is currently burning.

Finally, a vegetation fire is burning at  2040 Monsildale Rd, Monsildale, about an hour and a half from Blackbutt.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

editors picks grass fire queensland fire and emergency service vegetation fire
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    News Fairbairn Dam is currently sitting at 20 per cent

    Time for men to ManUp

    Time for men to ManUp

    News Prostate cancer death toll outweighs the national road death toll.

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    News Craig Barrett wants to see school shine.

    Local Partners