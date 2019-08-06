Caution urged when it comes to backburning

RISKY: Power poles which are accidentally burnt during backburning can pose serious threats.

RISKY: Power poles which are accidentally burnt during backburning can pose serious threats. Contributed

ERGON Energy and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging property owners to take extra precautions while conducting controlled burns near the electricity network.

Ergon safety advisor Kevin Hore warned there were multiple hazards when power poles were damaged or destroyed by fire.

"If a power pole is accidentally razed in an uncontrolled burn it could cause injuries as it is falling and, after, it brings down high-voltage powerlines which can pose a serious threat to people and livestock,” Mr Hore said.

"Just as concerning is a pole that is only partially burnt because it could be significantly weakened and snap during high winds or storm activity at a later date, bringing down high-voltage wires.”

Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner John Bolger said taking precautions before and during hazard reduction burns could significantly minimise the risk of damaging property and electricity infrastructure.

"I urge landholders to be aware of their surrounds and remain vigilant to ensure yourself, your family and your property are kept safe while conducting any bushfire mitigation work,” he said. "It is important to note that it is illegal to leave any controlled burn unattended and permits must be obtained from your local Fire Warden before you light up.”

For more head to ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

In the event of a fire always dial triple zero.